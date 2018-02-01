X-Men Basketball to Host Nationals in 2021

St. FX University will be the host school for the 2021 U-Sports Final 8 Men’s Basketball Championship. The event will be held in Halifax at Scotiabank Centre. It’s part of partnership with Sports Entertainment Atlantic, that will see the Final 8 also come to Halifax in 2019, with Dalhousie acting as the host. Acadia will host the National Men’s Hockey Championship in Halifax in 2020. UPEI will be the site of the women’s National Hockey Championship in 2019 and 2020. Next Fall, Acadia will be the venue for the National Women’s Rugby Championship.