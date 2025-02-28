X-Men Basketball’s D. J. Jackson and Jeff Ngandu Win Major AUS Awards; X-Women and X-Men Players named to All-Star Teams

AUS Basketball announced its award winners and all-stars for the 2025 season.

On the women’s side, STFX’s Ekaterina Karchevskaya was named as a second team all-star, while first-year players Ayla White and Ali Oluyole were named to the all-rookie team.

For the men, STFX’s DJ Jackson was named the AUS most valuable player, thanks to a stellar season which saw Jackson capture the U SPORTS scoring title while averaging 24.4 points per game. Jeff Ngandu was named the AUS defensive player of the year.

Jackson was also named as an AUS first team all-star, while Gatlauk James got the nod as a second team all-star.