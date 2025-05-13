X-Men Basketball’s D. J. Jackson is the AUS Male Athlete of the Year

It’s another honor for DJ Jackson. The third-year STFX X-Men guard is the 2024-25 AUS Male Athlete of the Year.

A human kinetics student from Mississauga, Ont., Jackson was named the AUS most valuable player this season, leading the X-Men to a 15-5 regular season record and a first-place finish in the conference standings. He was the 2024-25 U SPORTS scoring champion, averaging 24.4 points per game, along with 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, and led the AUS conference in steals, averaging 2.2 per game.

The STFX Male Student-Athlete of the year was earlier named as a U SPORTS first team all-Canadian.

He was also named a tournament all-star at the Bell AUS Men’s Basketball Championship where the X-Men were runners up, despite back-to-back 33-point games from Jackson.