X-Men Basketball’s David Muenkat is USports Defensive Player of the Year

St. FX Basketball X-Men Forward David Muenkat has been named the USports Defensive Player

of the Year. Muenkat received the honour last night at the All-Canadian Award Ceremony at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, site of this year’s 2023 National University Men’s Basketball Championship.

Muenkat averaged a double-double this season, with 15.2 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game. He led the AUS in defensive rebounds averaging 7.3 per game and added 1.4 steals a game.

Muenkat was also named a second team All-Canadian.

The quarterfinals for the National University Men’s Basketball Championship will take place today. St. FX, the tournament host is seeded fourth at this tournament. The will face the number 5 seed Queen’s Gaels at 6 tonight at Scotiabank Centre.