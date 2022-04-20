X-Men Basketball’s David Muenkat taken first overall in the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s USports 2022 Draft

St. FX X-Men Basketball forward David Muenkat has been selected first overall in the Canadian

Elite Basketball League’s USports 2022 draft. The six foot-seven-inch Arts students from Brampton, Ontario is the first-ever X-Men to be drafted into the CEBL. The league is now into its fourth year of operation.

Muenkat was picked by the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

In all, 20 student-athletes from 19 Canadian universities were chosen over two rounds of selections.

Muenkat started in all 16 regular season and two playoff games for the X-Men, averaging 13.8 points a game, was 48.9 per cent in field goal percentage and finished third overall in rebounding averaging 9.6 per game with 154 total rebounds.