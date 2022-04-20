Tim Horton's Antigonish
X-Men Basketball’s David Muenkat taken first overall in the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s USports 2022 Draft

St. FX X-Men Basketball forward David Muenkat  has been selected first overall in the Canadian

David Muenkat in action against the UPEI Panthers (St. FX Athletics photo)

Elite Basketball League’s USports 2022 draft. The six foot-seven-inch Arts students from Brampton, Ontario is the first-ever X-Men to be drafted into the CEBL. The league is now into its fourth year of operation.

Muenkat was picked by the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

In all, 20 student-athletes from 19 Canadian universities were chosen over two rounds of selections.

Muenkat started in all 16 regular season and two playoff games for the X-Men, averaging 13.8 points a game, was 48.9 per cent in field goal percentage and finished third overall in rebounding averaging 9.6 per game with 154 total rebounds.