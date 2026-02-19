X-Men Basketball’s DJ Jackson named AUS MVP, Phoenyx Wyse is Rookie of the Year and Tyrell Vernon is Coach of the Year

Atlantic University Sport today announced the 2025-26 AUS men’s basketball all-stars and major award winners and STFX’s DJ Jackson is again the league’s MVP.

STFX X-Men guard DJ Jackson was chosen as this year’s AUS men’s basketball most valuable player for the second consecutive season. A human kinetics student in his fourth year of eligibility from Mississauga, Ont., Jackson was the U SPORTS scoring champion this season for the second straight year, averaging 22.5 points per game, along with 6.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the X-Men.

STFX head coach Tyrell Vernon is AUS coach of the year and 1st year X-Men Phoenyx Wyse is the rookie of the year. STFX finished the regular season atop the conference standings with a 17-3 record, earning a bye through to the playoff semifinals.

Jackson was named a first team all-star, while Koat Thomas made the 2nd all star team. Wyse, and teammates Owen Frayne, and Nicolas Niare made the all-rookie team.