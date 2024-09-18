X-Men Defensive Lineman Zech Willems and Kicker Ben Hadley named AUS Football Players of the Week

STFX defensive lineman Zech Willems is the Atlantic University Sport Defensive Player of the Week.

Willems played a key role in his team’s 34-7 victory over the Mount Allison Mounties this past Saturday, picking up a combined 5.5 tackles – including five solo tackles and a sack for a loss of four yards. His 16 tackles are tops amongst all X-Men defenders this season.

STFX kicker Ben Hadley is the Atlantic University Sport Special Teams Player of the Week.

The fifth-year kicker from Halifax was perfect on Saturday afternoon, connecting on all four field goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts, as his X-Men defeated the Mount Allison Mounties 34-7. In the second quarter, Hadley re-wrote the X-Men history book by booting a 55-yard field goal to set a new school record. He also added field goals of 18, 31 and 37 yards in the victory.