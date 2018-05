StFX Football head coach Gary Waterman recently welcomed Massachusetts native William Fay

to the StFX family. The XMen football team announced Fay as a committed recruit for the 2018 football season and beyond.

Fay, a kicker, is expected to move to Antigonish from his hometown of West Roxbury, Massachusetts where he attends Catholic Memorial high school.

Waterman explained Fay visited StFX before making his decision and enjoyed the experience.