X-Men Football Players Selected for Major AUS Awards and All-Star Selections

Atlantic University Sport announced the 2023 football major award winners and all- stars, and a number of STFX players and the head coach were honoured.

STFX University quaterback Silas Fagnan was named as the AUS Most Outstanding Player of the Year for 2023. Fagnan will now move forward as the AUS Conference’ s nominee for the Hec Crighton Trophy as U SPORTS Most Outstanding Player.

STFX offensive lineman Alex Fedchun is the AUS Outstanding Lineman of the Year for 2023.

For the sixth time in his career with the STFX X- Men, head coach Gary Waterman was chosen by his peers as the Atlantic conference Coach of the Year. Waterman now becomes the Atlantic conference nominee for this year’ s U SPORTS Coach of the Year award, the Frank Tindall Trophy. He is the most recent AUS coach to receive the national honour, which he got in 2021.

Named as AUS defensive allstars were Fedchun, linebacker Josh Connors, and halfback Brandyn Martin. Named as offensive allstars were Fagnan, guard Will Chapman, receivers Zachary Houde and Ben Harrington, and running back Malcolm Bussey.

Special teams allstars from STFX are punter Max Capriotti, placekicker Ben Hadley, and kick returner Ben Harrington.

The X- Men Square off with the St. Mary’s Huskies in an AUS semi- final game Saturday at 2 p. m. in Antigonish