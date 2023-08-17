X-Men Football Prepare for Season

The returning AUS champion StFX X Men Football team is back on the field getting ready for the

upcoming season.

Head coach Gary Waterman, who was named the StFX, AUS, and USports national coach of the year last season, said the returning players from last year put in a lot of work in the off-season.

Last year, the X Men went undefeated through the AUS regular season and captured the league banner with a 21-14 win over the Mount Allison Mounties in the Loney Bowl. When asked about the expectations for this year, Waterman said it is key trying to not let the players look to far ahead. He said the coaching staff wants to keep the squad focussed on the here and now, and on improving every day.

Even with last year’s accolades, Waterman noted each new year means a new team with a different collection of individuals who have to make their own mark on the season, forge their own identity, and achieve their own successes as a team.

The X-Men will play their only pre-season game at home against Mount Allison on Saturday before kicking off the regular season at home against Bishops on August 26.