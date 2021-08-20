X-Men Football Preparing for 2021 AUS Season

StFX Football Head coach Gary Waterman said he is excited to get his team back onto the field this fall.

With the regular season and playoffs scrapped last year because of COVID-19, Waterman said

the team was still able to practice for most of the year. The coach admitted even though everyone trained and worked hard, there is a different level of intensity when it comes to preparing for a game.

August 27 is the report date for the football student athletes, with training camp kicking off the next day. It’s a late start to the season, with training camp usually beginning mid August, and they’ll be playing six games down from the usual eight.

The X Men host a pre-season home game against Acadia on September 10 and their first regular season home game is set for October 2. For the full schedule, visit goxgo.ca