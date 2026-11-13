X-Men Football Receives a Number AUS All-Star Selections; Sam Taylor Nominated for Russ Jackson Award

AUS football announced it’s all stars and award winners ahead of this weekend’s championship game between St. Mary’s and St. FX.

On defence, Ty Ochitwa, Brad Hulton, Owen Watrych, Logan Ritchie, and James McGill got all star nods.

On special teams, kicker Malcolm Cameron, punter Tyson Heather, and returner Musa Kamara, are all stars, while the offence allstars include Kilian Kelly, Zach Houde, Ayres Perry, and quarterback Deion Blackwood.

STFX X-Men receiver Sam Taylor was selected as the 2026 Atlantic University Sport nominee for the prestigious Russ Jackson Award, the USports award for student athlete community service.

A fifth-year Bachelor of Arts student from Milton, Ont., Taylor’s work off the field includes three years with the STFX Athlete Leadership Academy, progressing through the Rising Leaders, Veteran Leaders and Elite Leaders programs.