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X-Men Football Receives a Number AUS All-Star Selections; Sam Taylor Nominated for Russ Jackson Award

Nov 13, 2026 | Sports

AUS football announced it’s all stars and award winners ahead of this weekend’s championship game between St. Mary’s and St. FX.  
 
On defence, Ty Ochitwa, Brad Hulton, Owen Watrych, Logan Ritchie, and James McGill got all star nods.  
 
On special teams, kicker Malcolm Cameron, punter Tyson Heather, and returner Musa Kamara, are all stars, while the offence allstars include Kilian Kelly, Zach Houde, Ayres Perry, and quarterback Deion Blackwood.  
 
STFX X-Men receiver Sam Taylor was selected as the 2026 Atlantic University Sport nominee for the prestigious Russ Jackson Award, the USports award for student athlete community service.  

Sam Taylor (St. FX Athletics photo)

 
A fifth-year Bachelor of Arts student from Milton, Ont., Taylor’s work off the field includes three years with the STFX Athlete Leadership Academy, progressing through the Rising Leaders, Veteran Leaders and Elite Leaders programs. 
 
His community contributions extend to coaching at the STFX Youth Football Camp, mentoring elementary school students, participating in Motionball fundraising initiatives supporting Special Olympics, and volunteering at community events throughout Antigonish. 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.