X-Men Football Team Prepare for Loney Bowl

STFX X-Men football head coach Gary Waterman is getting his team ready for the AUS Championship this weekend.

The X-Men are set to square off with Bishop’s University on Saturday at 2 p.m. This is the second time in three years that the teams will face each other in the Loney Bowl.

X-Men Football Head Coach Gary Waterman (St. FX Athletics photo)

 

StFX went undefeated though the regular season, but needed triple overtime to defeat Bishop’s 34-31 on the road in late September. Waterman said Saturday’s final will be tough, as Bishop’s is a good team.

 

Waterman said his team is looking forward to playing for another AUS championship.


