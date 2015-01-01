X-Men Football Team Prepare for Loney Bowl

STFX X-Men football head coach Gary Waterman is getting his team ready for the AUS Championship this weekend.

The X-Men are set to square off with Bishop’s University on Saturday at 2 p.m. This is the second time in three years that the teams will face each other in the Loney Bowl.

StFX went undefeated though the regular season, but needed triple overtime to defeat Bishop’s 34-31 on the road in late September. Waterman said Saturday’s final will be tough, as Bishop’s is a good team.

Waterman said his team is looking forward to playing for another AUS championship.