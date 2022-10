The StFX Men`s and Women`s cross country teams are each ranked number 8 in the USports

top 10 rankings this week. The 2022 Cross-Country championships will be hosted by Dalhousie and Saint Mary’s in Halifax, on November 12.

The StFX X-Men football team, which remains undefeated so far this season, also sits in the 8 spot in the national rankings.

The StFX X Men soccer team also landed in the top 10, placing 9th this week after a weekend split against Memorial.