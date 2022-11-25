X-Men Footballs Gary Waterman named USports Coach of the Year

St. FX X-Men Football Head Coach Gary Waterman has picked up a national award. At the

USports Football National Awards Gala in London, Ontario; Waterman was named winner of the Frank Tindall Trophy as USports Coach of the Year. Waterman led the X-Men to a perfect 8-and-0 season and a second consecutive Loney Bowl championship. His X-Men have the longest active regular season winning streak in the country at 15 games, a run that began on October 26th, 2019.

Another X-Men honoured at the awards gala was running

back Malcolm Bussey, named as a First Team All-Canadian on Offence.