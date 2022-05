Two members of the AUS champion St. FX Football X-Men were picked in Tuesday’s CFL draft.

Offensive Lineman Gregor MacKellar was taken in the first round, sixth overall by the Toronto

Argonauts.

Tight end Connor Ross was chosen in the 7th round, 58th

overall by the Ottawa Redblacks.

CFL Rookie camps begin May 11th and rosters must be reduced to 85 players by May 14th and to 75 by May 17th.

Pre-season action debuts on May 23rd, and training camps end on June 4th.