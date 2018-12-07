X-Men Football’s Kaion Julien-Grant named to CFL’s Prospect List

StFX receiver Kaion Julien-Grant is in the top 15 of the ranked players on the second prospect list released Thursday by the Canadian Football League’s Scouting Bureau in advance of the

2019 Draft.

Julien Grant is one of 11 U SPORTS athletes to make the December Scouting Bureau list, and ended up ranked 13th overall, 6th amongst U Sports athletes.

Fifty-six U SPORTS players were selected in the 2018 CFL Draft out of 69 total picks (81.2 per cent), including four in the first round.

The CFL Scouting Bureau releases its rankings three times each year, usually in August, December and April. The Bureau is comprised of CFL scouts, player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine teams.