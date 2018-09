St. FX X-Men punter and kicker Keiran Burnham has been named the AUS football Special

Teams Player of the Week.

Burham kicked nine punts for 393 yards and four kick-offs for 228 yards in the X-Men’s 30-24 overtime win over Acadia last Friday. He had a punting average of 43.7 yards and a kick-off average of 57 yards in the game. Five of his punts were downed inside the 20 yard line. Burnham was also successful in three extra-point kicks in the win.