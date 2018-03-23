X-Men Football’s Paul Brule to be Inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Former St. FX Football standout, Paul Brule will be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. Brule, who played for the Blue and White from 1966 to 1968, holds eight U Sports records. The fullback was the first U Sports Player to ever to rush for One Thousand Yards in a single season. Other inductees included Scott Flory, Barron Miles, and the late Tommy Hugo, as well as Hank Ilesic, Brent Johnson, and builder Frank Cosentino.

A formal induction ceremony will be held later this year.