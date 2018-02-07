X-Men Hockey 3rd, X-Women Hockey 4th in latest U Sport Rankings

St. FX University’s two varsity hockey teams have slipped in the weekly U Sports Rankings.

On the men’s side, St. FX falls from first to third. Alberta is tops in the country, followed by UNB. Two other AUS teams are in the top 10; Saint Mary’s is sixth, up from seventh and Acadia is 10th, down from eighth.

In Women’s Hockey, St. FX is now fourth, down from third. Saint Mary’s moves up a spot to third place , trading positions with the X-Women. Manitoba is tops in the country in women’s hockey, followed by Alberta.

