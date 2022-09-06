989 St. F.X. X-Men’s Hockey 7th Player

989 Nothing But Hits and the St. FX X-Men hockey are drafting a 7th Player for their line-up! This important role is a must fill and is open to kids 5 to 12. The 7th Player gets to hit the ice with the X-Men during a home game at the Keating Centre. He or she will experience the pre-game skate and national anthem with the team and, of course, attend the game after! Please send all information via the form below.

