STFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle has announced the addition of 10 new recruits to the X-Men line-up for the 2024-25 season.

Joining the blue and white this fall will be forwards Ethan Burroughs, Alex Christopoulos, Bill Gourgon, Jacob Maillet, Colby Saganiuk, Ryan Struthers and Cole Stewart, along with defenceman Owain Johnston, Simon Motew and goaltender Patrick Leaver.