X-Men Hockey Announces four Recruits to Program

StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle is pleased to announce the addition of three forwards and one defender to the 2021-22 roster.

The blue and white will be welcoming forwards Connor Roberts from Owen Sound, Ontario, Zack Trott from Honeywood, Ontario and Cameron Hebert of St. Andrews West, Ontario, along with defender Clark Webster from Kelvin Grove, P.E.I. to the line-up this fall.

The four latest X-Men additions join previously announced recruits forwards Jacob Hudson for Antigonish and Brodi Stuart from Langley, BC.