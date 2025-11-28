X-Men Hockey Has two Special Promotions for their Games at Home this Weekend

STFX Athletics is running a pair of special promotions for the X-Men hockey games this weekend.

Krista McKenna, varsity athletics and communications manager at STFX, said they partnered with students from the Schwartz Business society who organized a university-wide Movember campaign. At tonight’s X-Men hockey game against the UPEI Panthers, society members will be on site with a raffle table, 50-50 draw, and the chuck-a-puck with money going towards the campaign.

Saturday’s game against the UNB Reds will feature the annual teddy bear toss.

McKenna said they are excited to partner with local groups and give back to the community while having some fun with fans. Game time for both nights is 7 p.m.