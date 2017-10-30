X-Men Hockey Head Coach Brad Peddle to lead U Sports All-Star Team

St. FX Hockey X-Men Head Coach Brad Peddle has been named head coach of this year’s U Sports All-Star Team. For the past number of years, U Sports All-Star teams have been selected to compete against the Canadian national junior team in the run up to the World Championships.

Peddle will be joined behind the bench by assistant coaches Patrick Grandmaitre of the University of Ottawa, a former member of the X-Men; Trevor Steinberg of the Saint Mary’s Huskies. and Mark Howell from the Calgary Dinos.

The U Sports all-stars will play two games against the Canadian Junior Team during their selection camp.