STFX Men’s Hockey defender Charlie Callaghan will represent Canada at the upcoming FISU World University Games in Torino, Italy.

Team Canada will open its schedule on Saturday, January 11th against South Korea.

The all-star team will also serve as the 2024 U SPORTS Selects, who will compete against Hockey Canada’s World Junior hopefuls, who are vying for a roster spot on at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.