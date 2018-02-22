X-Men Hockey’s Chase Marchand named AUS Most Valuable Player

A number of St.FX Hockey X-Men find themselves with major AUS season awards. Goaltender Chase Marchand picks up the Kelly Trophy for Most Valuable Player after

boasting a .924 save percentage. Marchand is just the second goaltender in the AUS to earn the trophy. Head Coach for the X-Men, Brad Peddle receives the Bob Boucher Trophy for coach of the year after leading St.FX to a second place finish in the conference.

Marchand, Jagger Dirk and Michael Clarke were named first team all-stars, while Cole MacDonald was named to the second team all-star team. Finally, Santino Centorame was placed on the All-Rookie team. The X-Men open their semi-final series Thursday night against Acadia at the Keating Centre.