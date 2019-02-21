X-Men Hockey’s Chase Marchand named U Sports Male Athlete of the Week

StFX hockey goaltender Chase Marchand is the U SPORTS Male Athlete of the Week.

Marchand led the X-Men to a 2-1 series win over Acadia in the AUS quarterfinals. In Game 1 he had 34 saves in a 5-0 shutout victory. In a close Game 2 overtime loss, he was named StFX’s player of the game with 54 saves on the night. Marchand followed up with a 41-save performance in a 4-1 win in the deciding Game 3.

The 2018 U SPORTS Goaltender of the Year, he had a .910 save percentage and 2.9 GAA in AUS regular season play this year. The X-Men now advance to the semifinal playoff round where they face the Saint Mary’s Huskies in a best-of-five series.