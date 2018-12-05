X-Men Hockey’s Holden Cook named to U Sports All-Star that will play three games with World Junior Prospects

A member of the St. FX Hockey X-Men will be travelling to Victoria, B-C next week to suit up for a

U Sports All-Star team that will play three games against prospects vying for a spot on Canada’s World Junior Hockey Team.

This is the third year in a row forward Holden Cook will play for the U Sports All stars. This year the U Sports team will play three games against the prospects. Cook is one of eight AUS players named to the all-star squad. Former X-Men Hockey Player and now head coach of the Ottawa GeeGees, Patrick Grandmaitre has been named an assistant coach with the team. The head coach is Mark Howell of Calgary Dinos.

The U Sports Team will play prospects on the 12th, 13th and 14th.