St. FX X-Men Hockey Defenceman Jagger Dirk has a pro contract. Dirk has signed a one year

American Hockey League deal with the Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks. In March, Dirk had an amateur try-out with the AHL’s Bighamton Devils. He played seven games with the Devils and registered one point.

Dirk spent four seasons with St. FX. Over his career with the X-Men, Dirk had 73 points in 114 games, including 15 goals.