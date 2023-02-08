X-Men Hockey’s Liam Hawel named AUS Male Athlete of the Week

Liam Hawel of the STFX X-Men hockey team is the Subway Atlantic University Sport men’s

athlete of the week.

A second-year business student from Arnprior, Ont., Hawel had four points in two weekend wins for the X-Men.

In Saturday’s 7-4 win over Dalhousie, he managed a hat trick and was named Subway Player of the Game for his efforts.

In Sunday’s 3-2 overtime win over the UPEI Panthers, he assisted on the game-tying goal.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Hawel leads the conference and sits second in the nation in scoring with 35 points.