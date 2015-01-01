X-Men Hockey’s Liam Hawel named AUS Male Athlete of the Week; X-Men Silas Fagnan and Ben Harrington are AUS Football Players of the Week

Liam Hawel of the St. Francis Xavier X-Men hockey team is the Atlantic University Sport Male Athlete of the Week.

The third-year Business student scored four goals while also taking home Player of the Game and First Star honours in both of his team’s victories this past weekend.

STFX X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan is the Atlantic University Sport Football Offensive Player of the Week.

The fifth-year Human Kinetics student led his team to a 36-20 victory over the SMU Huskies in Saturday’s AUS semi-final. He was named Player of the Game after throwing for 362 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 72 yards on eight carries.

STFX X-Men returner/receiver Ben Harrington is the Atlantic University Sport Football Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Dartmouth, N.S. product had a productive day on special teams, as he collected a combined 76 yards on five punt returns including a big return of 31 yards to give his team good field position.