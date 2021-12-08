X-Men Hockey’s Liam Hawel named AUS Male Athlete of the Week

Liam Hawel of the St. Francis Xavier University men’s hockey team is the Subway Atlantic

University Sport male athlete of the week.

A first-year business student from Arnprior, Ontario, Hawel contributed four points to the X-Men’s 8-6 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies on Wednesday night. His two goals and two assists earned him the second star of the game and helped move StFX into second place in the conference with a 12-5-1 record.

Hawel currently leads the AUS and U SPORTS in both points scored (30) and goals scored (15).