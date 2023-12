X-Men Hockey’s Mathew Struthers named to Roster of the U Sports Men’s Hockey All Stars

STFX X-Men hockey forward Matthew Struthers was named to the roster for the U Sports Men’s Hockey All Stars. The team is set to compete at Canada’s National Junior Team Selection camp in Oakville, Ontario from Dec. 10 – 13.

For the ninth time since 2015, a team of U SPORTS men’s hockey all-stars will be facing members of Canada’s National Junior Team Selection camp as a part of its preparation for the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.