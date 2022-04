St. FX Hockey X-Men defenceman Santino Centorame is the Atlantic University Sport Male

Athlete of the week. Centorame, a fifth year Business student from Mississauga, Ontario was a named tournament all-star following the X-Men’s bronze medal win at the USports Men’s National Hockey Championship at Acadia University. The team captain had a goal and an assist in the X-Men’s three games at the University Cup.

Centorame, an AUS first team all-star was a USports second team All-Canadian.