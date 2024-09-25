Listen Live

X-Men Receiver Caleb Tremblay named AUS Football Offensive Player of the Week

Sep 25, 2024 | Sports

St. FX Receiver Caleb Tremblay is the Atlantic University Sport Football Offensive Player of the Week.

The Fredericton native, a second year Arts student had a big game for the X-Men Saturday, catching nine passes for 188 yards in his team’s 19-17 come-from-behind victory over the Saint Mary’s Huskies. One of those catches was a 13-yard-touchdown; the first of his AUS career.

Caleb Tremblay (St. FX Athletics photo)

The X-Men will have this weekend off but resumes their AUS regular season on October 5th at home when their take on the division leading Bishop’s Gaiters.


