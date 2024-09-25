X-Men Receiver Caleb Tremblay named AUS Football Offensive Player of the Week

St. FX Receiver Caleb Tremblay is the Atlantic University Sport Football Offensive Player of the Week.

The Fredericton native, a second year Arts student had a big game for the X-Men Saturday, catching nine passes for 188 yards in his team’s 19-17 come-from-behind victory over the Saint Mary’s Huskies. One of those catches was a 13-yard-touchdown; the first of his AUS career.

The X-Men will have this weekend off but resumes their AUS regular season on October 5th at home when their take on the division leading Bishop’s Gaiters.