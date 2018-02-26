X-Men runner Angus Rawling named AUS MaleTrack Athlete of the Year, X-Men and X-Women Teams Make Top Three at AUS Championships

A good meet for the St. FX Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams at the AUS Championship in Moncton. X-Men Runner Angus Rawling was named the AUS

Male Track Athlete of the Year. He picked up three medals at the championships; Silver in the one thousand metres and 15-hundred metres and Bronze in the 4 X 800 metre relay team. As a team, X-Men Track and Field team finished third at the championship, with six silver and three bronze medals.

The X-Women won two gold, five silver and five bronze, led by Hayley Wilson and Allie Flower with four medals each. Wilson won Gold in the Triple Jump, and Flower took Gold in the 300 metre Dash. The X-Women finished second at the meet. Dalhousie won both the Men’s and Women’s AUS banners.