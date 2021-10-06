X-Men Silas Fagnan and Ethan Mastin named AUS Football Players of the Week

Two members of the St. FX X-Men are AUS Football Players of the Week.

The Offensive Player of the Week is X-Men Quarterback Silas Fagnan. The third year Arts student from Bonnyville, Alberta completed 22-of-40 attempts for 290 yards passing and three touchdowns, including a 31-yard strike with 54 seconds remaining to secure the come from behind win over Bishops last weekend.

The AUS Defensive Player of the Week is X-Men Defensive Back Ethan Mastin. The fourth year Science student from Chilliwack, British Columbia made several key defensive plays for the X-Men in their win over Bishop’s including two interceptions, a forced fumble and blocked a field goal attempt in the second quarter.