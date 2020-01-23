X-Men Soccer Graduate Liam Elbourne honoured as a U Sports Top 8 Academic All-Canadian

Eight of Canada’s top Academic All-Canadians from the 2018-2019 season, including St. FX X-

Men Soccer graduate Liam Elbourne were honoured in Ottawa Wednesday morning.

The eight recipients, two from each conference, were recognized at a ceremony at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General. The Governor General’s Academic All-Canadian Commendation was founded by former Governor General David Johnston in 2013.

In the 2018-2019 season, more than 32-hundred U Sports Student-Athletes achieved Academic All-Canadian honours, having maintained an average of 80 per cent or better over the academic year, while competing in one or more university varsity teams