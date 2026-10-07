X-Men Soccer, X-Women Cross Country in U Sports Top 10 Rankings

Two St. FX varsity teams are in the U Sports Top 10 rankings.
The X-Men Soccer Team, undefeated in eight starts this season, is 3rd in the country.
X-Women Cross Country is seventh in Canada in the weekly coaches poll.
Two St. FX varsity teams are in the U Sports Top 10 rankings.
The X-Men Soccer Team, undefeated in eight starts this season, is 3rd in the country.
X-Women Cross Country is seventh in Canada in the weekly coaches poll.
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.