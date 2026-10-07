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X-Men Soccer, X-Women Cross Country in U Sports Top 10 Rankings

Oct 7, 2026 | Sports

Two St. FX varsity teams are in the U Sports Top 10 rankings.

Two St. FX varsity teams are in the U Sports Top 10 rankings.

The X-Men Soccer Team, undefeated in eight starts this season, is 3rd in the country.

X-Women Cross Country is seventh in Canada in the weekly coaches poll.

The X-Men Soccer Team, undefeated in eight starts this season, is 3rd in the country.
X-Women Cross Country is seventh in Canada in the weekly coaches poll.

Other Sports Stories

Sports Roundup – October 4

Oct 4, 2026

LOCAL SPORTS AUS: The X-Men football team treated a sold out Homecoming crowd to a decisive 44-14 victory over the visiting Mount Allison Mounties at STFX Stadium. With their third straight win, the X-Men are 3-2 on the season, second place in the AUS conference....

Sports Roundup – October 3

Oct 3, 2026

LOCAL SPORTS AUS:  In pre-season hockey, the X-Men Hockey team won 4-2 in Charlottetown vs UPEI, while the X-Women fell 3-1 against the Dal Tigers at the Antigonish Arena. The X-Women battle the Tigers in Halifax tonight at 7. The X-Women Rugby team took another loss,...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.