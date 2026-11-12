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X-Men Soccer’s Aiden Nielsen Wins Lou Bilek Awards as the U Sports Rookie of the Year

Nov 12, 2026 | Sports

X-Men Soccer’s Aiden Nielsen has won the Lou Bilek Award as the U Sports Rookie of the Year.
Nielsen is the first member of the X-Men to win the Lou Bilek Award named after the legendary St. FX coach who guided the team from 1970 to 2008.  The 6-foot-3 forward from Vancouver quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in the conference with eight goals in 12 regular season games.  Nielsen was also a second team All-Canadian and named to the U Sports All-Rookie team.

Aiden Nielsen (St. FX University photo)

Two of Nielsen’s teammates are also U Sports All-Stars.  X-Men Midfielder Nicolas Goldsztein is a second team All-Canadian while X-Men Forward  Ayouba Kamara joined Nielsen on the All-Rookie Team.
The awards were announced in Victoria, host of the U Sports National Men’s Soccer Championship this week.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.