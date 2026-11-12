X-Men Soccer’s Aiden Nielsen Wins Lou Bilek Awards as the U Sports Rookie of the Year

X-Men Soccer’s Aiden Nielsen has won the Lou Bilek Award as the U Sports Rookie of the Year.

Nielsen is the first member of the X-Men to win the Lou Bilek Award named after the legendary St. FX coach who guided the team from 1970 to 2008. The 6-foot-3 forward from Vancouver quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in the conference with eight goals in 12 regular season games. Nielsen was also a second team All-Canadian and named to the U Sports All-Rookie team.

Two of Nielsen’s teammates are also U Sports All-Stars. X-Men Midfielder Nicolas Goldsztein is a second team All-Canadian while X-Men Forward Ayouba Kamara joined Nielsen on the All-Rookie Team.

The awards were announced in Victoria, host of the U Sports National Men’s Soccer Championship this week.