X-Men Soccer’s Dan Hayfield wins Joe Johnson Memorial Trophy as U Sports Men’s Soccer Player of the Year
Posted at 7:36 am on November 9, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports
St. FX X-Men Soccer striker Dan Hayfield has been named the U Sports Men’s Soccer Player of the Year. The third year player from Exeter, England, finished fourth
Dan Hayfield
in the country in scoring with 13 goals, breaking the St. FX school record for goals scored in a single season. He also led the AUS in game-winning goals with six.
Hayfield was also named a U Sports All-Canadian, making the first all star team. X-Men team mate, midfielder Blake Fenton of Halifax joins Hayfield as a U Sports All-Canadian, selected for the second all-star team.