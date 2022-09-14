X-Men Soccer’s Kyle Cordeiro Named AUS Male Athlete of the Week

Kyle Cordeiro of the STFX X-Men men’s soccer team is the Subway Atlantic University Sport male

athlete of the week.

A third-year business student from Oakville, Ontario, Cordeiro had two goals and one assist in the X-Men’s two shutout victories over the weekend and was instrumental in the team’s early season success. In STFX’s 2-0 win over Acadia on Friday night, Cordeiro scored both X-Men goals and was named the Subway player of the game; On Sunday, he added one assist to a 3-0 victory over UPEI.

This weekend, STFX looks to continue their winning streak when they visit Mount Allison University on Saturday and UPEI on Sunday.