X-Men Soccer’s Oliver Storseth receives AUS Community Service Award, 7 St. FX Soccer Players named Conference All-Stars

One St. FX Soccer player has picked up a major conference award while seven others have been named conference all-stars.

Atlantic University Sport announced their year-end awards and all-stars for men’s and women’s

varsity soccer ahead of the conference championships that begin today.

Oliver Storseth a 4th year chemistry student from Antigonish has been named winner of the Student-Athlete Community Service Award. The midfielder was recognized for several off-field activities in giving back to his community including his creation of the Unified at X initiative, an inclusive sports program that brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities. He is also a long-time Special Olympics coach in basketball.

Three of Storseth’s team-mates were named AUS first-team all-stars, defender Lewis Dye, and midfielders Logan Rieck and Kyle Cordeiro .

Four Soccer X-Women were picked as conference all-stars, defender Emma Steen and Striker Amanda Smith on the first team; and defender Abby Steen and midfielder Caitlin Crichton on the second team.

The X-Women open the AUS Women’s Soccer Championship at Acadia this afternoon 3 in a quarterfinal against Saint Mary’s.

The X-Men have earned a bye into the semi-final Thursday at Cape Breton University. They will play the winner of today’s quarterfinal between Dalhousie and UNB.