X-Men Soccer’s Sam Charron named Canadian Soccer’s Para Player of the Year

St.FX X-Men Soccer player Sam Charron has been named Canadian Soccer’s Para player of the year. This is the second time Charron has won the award.

Charron was named Player of the Tournament at the 16 nation IFCPF World Cup in July. The 21-year-old midfielder led Canada in scoring for the fourth consecutive season and was team captain for all eight of Canada’s international matches. In a 4-0 win over Thailand, Charron posted his fourth career hat trick.

Canada’s Para Soccer Team is made up of athletes who have cerebral palsy or have had a stroke or brain injury.