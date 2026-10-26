X-Project Celebrates 60 Years

X-Project is celebrating 60 years.

Planning for this student society at St. FX University began in 1965 and officially got underway a year later.

Faculty member Lisa Lunney Borden, who was also involved in X-Project as a student, says it began when Joe Webb, a teacher at Lincolnville school felt children needed help with their homework. Borden says Webb also saw inequitable outcomes for Mi’kmaw and African Nova Scotian students.

Borden says the society has grown from assisting kids with their homework to much more.

Borden says there’s also leadership programming both in community and on campus, educational and physical activities.

Borden says a driving force in X-Project for much of their history was Joan Dillon, who developed a lot of the equity work in community and built relationships.

Borden says the future of X-Project looks bright, with stable funding through the Jeanine Deveau Educational Equity Endowment Fund, which has allowed the group to leverage money from other sources.