X-Ring Ceremony at St. FX to become a Virtual Event

St. FX University’s X-Ring ceremony will go virtual. In a message to the campus community Vice-

President Advancement Murray Kyte says with COVID-19 infections in the province rising and the public health situation rapidly evolving, the university will take no chances. Kyte says the decision was not taken lightly and sought extensive input from various groups, including student leaders.

Details about the virtual ceremony on December 3rd, including how the rings will be picked up, or delivered for those who cannot receive their rings in person will be revealed in the coming days.

The university had been planning a modified in-person ceremony while maintaining physical distancing.

Kyte says although the celebration is not what the school had envisioned, the entire Xaverian community will be proud and cheering for the senior class members receiving their X-Rings.