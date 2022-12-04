X-Ring Ceremony Held at St. FX University on Saturday

StFX University hosted its annual X Ring ceremony Saturday afternoon, with 936 students

getting their class ring. There were 63 senior students who could not attend.

The guest speaker at the presentation was StFX allum and ’98 grad Dr. Tania Sullivan, head of the ER at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. During her address to the graduates, Sullivan said

Sullivan studied medicine at McMaster before returning to the area to work at St. Martha`s Regional Hospital. She is also completing her masters in adult education at StFX, adding she felt honoured to address the X ring recipients.

As a physician, she noted she was asked several times about the best strategy for getting into medicine or other health care programs. Her answer is to be the best you, adding there is no right path to what you want, simply the one you can make.

During her address, Sullivan gave shoutouts to her ER team and other health care workers, as well as her own graduating class, noting her time at X set the stage for her current position. Speaking about the pandemic, she asked everyone to raise their hands if they remember where they were when the world changed.

https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/December-3-Sullivan-clip.wav

Sullivan said the students about the get their rings made it there despite the unprecedented global upheaval and constant change, saying it speaks to their strength and character.

The Honorary X- Ring was presented to Andrew Beckett, former VP of Finance and Administration. He received the ring for making an extraordinary difference in the lives of students, the university, and the community.