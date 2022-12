The Annual StFX X Ring Ceremony is set for Saturday, December 3. 936 students will receive

their class rings at the ceremony, with 63 students unable to attend.

The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony is X allum and ’98 grad Dr. Tania Sullivan, head of the ER at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. and can be viewed online at the St. FX Facebook page.