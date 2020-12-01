X-Ring Ceremony to be Virtual on Thursday

event, with only a small stage party, socially distanced at the Bloomfield Centre’s MacKay Room. All X-Ring recipients and their families will watch the ceremony via webcast on the St. FX website at stfx.ca/xring. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m.
St. FX University has announced plans for the X-Ring Ceremony on Thursday. It will be a virtual
X-Ring recipients will pick up their rings in the morning from four different locaitons on campus. This allows students to retrieve their rings safely. The guest speaker will be 1970 St. FX Graduate Frank McKenna, deputy chair of TD Securities and a former Premier of New Brunswick. He will speak via video.